Local author donates children’s book proceeds to charity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A local author was out promoting his very first children’s book today and he’s using that book as a way to give back to his community.

James Lee is the President and CEO of Susquehanna Polling and Research.

He was at the Midtown Scholar signing copies of his book, The Dog Who Lost His Sniffer.

It tells the story of a dog whose sense of smell stops working as a way to reach out to kids with physical limitations or disabilities.

“Happy to be here and just to talk about something special, like the book. And try to get the word out, to try to let them know, everybody belongs. Everybody has a purpose in life. And everyone identified with cute puppies, and that’s a great way to tell the story,” said James Lee.

Hundreds of dollars in proceeds from the book have already been donated to the Ronal McDoanld House of Pennsylvania.

