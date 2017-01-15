Hershey Bears Break 5 Game Losing Streak Saturday Night

(Hershey, PA- January 14, 2017)-Forwards Paul Carey and Jakub Vrana both tallied a goal and two assists to help the Hershey Bears snap a five-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at GIANTCenter. The Phantoms battled back to cut Hershey’s lead to just a goal in the closing minutes, but Zach Sill’s empty net marker with 35 seconds remaining sealed Hershey’s first victory of 2017.

Vrana’s 10th goal of the season at 2:54 of the third period appeared to be an insurance tally at the time, but instead proved to be the game-winning goal. Hershey forward Nathan Walker rushed down the right wing and won a race to the puck. He centered a pass to Vrana who redirected the puck past Lehigh Valley netminder Alex Lyon to make it 5-2 Hershey.

Lehigh Valley’s Greg Carey would make the game too close for comfort with a pair of goals at 13:20 and 16:31 of the third period to make the score 5-4 Bears. With Lyon on the bench for the extra attacker, the Phantoms battled for the tying goal, but Hershey’s defense stood strong. Sill scored the empty net tally at 19:25 to send the crowd of 10,362 into a frenzy as Hershey took a 6-4 lead.

The Bears started Saturday’s game with a pair of goals to jump out front. Paul Carey scored his 11th goal of the season on a great individual effort at 11:06 of the first period. The Bears would strike again on the power play at 13:44 as Aaron Ness’ one-time drive from the point beat a screened Lyon to give Hershey a 2-0 lead.

The Bears would overcome adversity in the middle frame as Travis Sanheim scored twice for the Phantoms at 7:10 and 9:40 to tie the game, 2-2. However, Hershey bounced right back and regained the lead thanks to a goal from Colby Williams. The Hershey defender backhanded a shot towards the net that hit a Lehigh Valley defender and bounced past Lyon to make it 3-2 Hershey at 10:26 of the second period.

Stan Galiev would continue Hershey’s momentum with a power play goal at 14:04 of the middle frame, striking on a perfect passing play. Vrana and Paul Carey assisted, as Galiev connected for his seventh goal of the year to extend Hershey’s lead to two.

The Bears snapped a 0-3-2-0 skid with the win. Joe Cannata stopped 21 shots in goal for the Bears to earn his 10th win of the season. Hershey outshot Lehigh Valley 27-25. The Phantoms were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Bears were 2-for-5.

