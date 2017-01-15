Congressman speaks at Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A prayer breakfast celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. was held at the AFSCME Conference Center in Harrisburg.

The theme was One More River to Cross.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries from New York was the guest speaker, focusing on how we can follow the examples set by Dr. King.

“Well, Dr. King was a drum major for justice. He did a tremendous amount of good and helped advance the ball in the march toward a more perfect union. We’ve come a long way in this country and this world, but we still have a long way to go. And we can draw inspiration from Dr. King’s life and legacy as we move forward,” said Jeffries.

At the breakfast, people in the community were given civic engagement, social responsibility, and mentor awards.

