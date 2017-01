HARRISBURG, Pa — (WHTM) Nearly 800 residences in Susquehanna Township are without power according to PPL.

Power went out just after 4 p.m. Sunday in neighborhoods north of Linglestown Rd. in Susquehanna Township. PPL is reporting a blown fuse or tripped breaker is cause for the outage. The power company estimates power should be restores before 7:30 p.m., ahead of the Steelers vs. Chiefs NFL playoff game. Residents have called ABC27 expressing concern for missing tonight’s game.

