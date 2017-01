HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize William John Jones from Chambersburg.

He served as an SP3 in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC and the 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY from 1953-1956.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

