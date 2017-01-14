Video shows big rig making harrowing slide on slippery road

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A harrowing video of a big rig without rear brakes on a slippery highway has gone viral for the California Highway Patrol.

The video shot by Sgt. Eric Strecker was posted on the agency’s Facebook page Thursday and has gotten 24 million views so far.

Strecker says the big rig had jackknifed at the top of a snowy grade on Interstate 80 in Truckee, California near the Nevada state line.

He says the truck was blocking all lanes of traffic and it would take at least an hour for a tow truck. So the agency asked the driver to do a controlled slide about a mile downhill until the next exit.

An officer expresses his surprise at the end of the video, saying: “I cannot believe that worked.”

The department addressed the controlled slide on their Facebook page:

“OK the rumor mill is spinning on this video, and the theories have been great. So the Story, the driver had jackknifed at the top of the grade. When the driver had lost it at the top of the hill, he had broke the air lines to his rear trailer. This caused the brakes on the rear trailer to lock up. We arrived on scene and were informed the tow was going to be extended. So we asked the driver if he could get himself going and we would give him space to get down to the next open shoulder on the Interstate. 20 minutes later he was off the highway and we were open with flowing traffic.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...