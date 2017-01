CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) PennDOT has closed one lane of the Camp Hill exit ramp on Route 581 West after a tractor trailer rollover.

The crash happened on Route 581 West at exit 5A around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The left lane of the ramp from Route 581 West to Route 15 Southbound near the Boscov parking lot is closed.

PennDOT said milk was spilled on the roadway and crews will spend most of the morning cleaning it up.

It’s not clear how long cleanup will tak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...