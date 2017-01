HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time, some state liquor stores will be open on certain holidays.

State law banning liquor sales on holidays has been changed.

Now, state stores will be open on Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day and July fourth.

