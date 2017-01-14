Postmaster convicted of threats involving drug parcels

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A suspended western Pennsylvania postmaster has been convicted of threatening employees who saw him opening packages containing illegal drugs.

Jurors in Allegheny County convicted 51-year-old Daniel Davis on Friday of obstruction of justice and three counts of witness intimidation as well as one count each of oppression and coercion. The panel acquitted him of three counts each of coercion and oppression and another intimidation count.

Employees said the Canonsburg man threatened to retaliate if they reported seeing him open parcels and remove marijuana, cocaine and heroin, which he then turned over to postal inspectors.

Davis testified that he was trained to interdict suspicious packages when he was the postmaster in Toledo, Ohio, and continued to do so when he came to Pittsburgh in February 2014. He denied having threatened anyone.

