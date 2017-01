EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- A 16-year-old male was taken to Reading Hospital for a hand injury after losing control of his car and hitting a tree.

Police say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed, unable to control his VW Jetta Friday afternoon.

A witness reported the vehicle was racing with another vehicle that did not stop after the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver is being cited for driving violations.

