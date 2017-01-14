Police: 3 teens hospitalized after head-on crash

East Cocalico Township, Pa. (WHTM)- Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Reading Road for a vehicle accident with entrapment around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers determined that a Saturn station wagon traveling southbound crossed over the yellow center lines of the roadway and struck a Ford F550 truck head-on.

The driver of the Saturn, a 19-year-old male, suffered extensive injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by rescue personnel. The male and his two passengers, 19 and 16 years old, suffered moderate injuries.

All 3 individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the Ford truck and his passenger were not injured. The accident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is requested to contact Ofc. Eric Fisher or the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717 336-1725.

