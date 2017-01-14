Patchy ice possible tonight from damp conditions

Most places today did not see much more than a snow shower as cold, dry air evaporated a lot of the snow before it reached the ground. Periods of sleet and freezing rain were also reported earlier today, and now the atmosphere is warm enough above us that we expect periods of drizzle to continue through 10 PM tonight. However, temperatures near the ground are still near freezing, so we are not totally done with the potential for patchy ice. Use caution if you have to drive on back roads tonight and untreated sidewalks may also be slick from the freezing drizzle.

Clouds likely remain stubborn through Sunday morning before giving way to more sun by the second half of the day. Sunday afternoon will be a tad bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures drop again into the 20s by Monday morning and just as we have seen over the past several weeks warm air makes a slow comeback by Monday afternoon. This leads to some light rain and drizzle Monday morning, prompting caution with patchy ice possible. Looking farther ahead we do see some changes in the forecast through midweek as fewer opportunities for rain seem likely as warm air tries to push back in bringing temperatures close the middle 50s at times.

