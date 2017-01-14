Light snow and a wintry mix to the south may create some ice today

TODAY: Light Snow & Sleet. Around 1″, Sleet and Freezing Rain Most Likely Over Southern Tier. Hi 32F.

TONIGHT: Snow/Wintry Mix Ending by 10 PM in the East, Cloudy. Lo 25F.

SUNDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny After Some Morning Clouds. Hi 39F.

Today will feature temperatures near or below freezing for the majority of the time. A stalled front and an area of low pressure to the south will drive some snow into southern Pennsylvania this morning. Light snow showers start first in western Franklin County and through the morning hours light snow will spread west to east across the Midstate. It may take until 10 AM through noon for the light snow to make it to Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, so it is going to take some time for all of us to see the first few flakes.

Warmer air is not far away to our south today so snow mixing with sleet and freezing rain is likely over Franklin, Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties. North of those areas periods of light snow are expected to last through the evening, wrapping up around 10 PM for eastern locations. In total we expect light snowfall amounts of an inch or less. Even though the snow and sleet doesn’t really add up to large amounts, temperatures around the freezing mark could create some ice.

Clouds likely remain stubborn through Sunday morning before giving way to more sun by the second half of the day. Sunday afternoon will be a tad bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures drop again into the 20s by Monday morning and just as we have seen over the past several weeks warm air makes a slow comeback by Monday afternoon. This leads to some light rain and drizzle Monday morning, prompting caution with patchy ice possible. Looking farther ahead we do see some changes in the forecast through midweek as fewer opportunities for rain seem likely as warm air tries to push back in bringing temperatures close the middle 50s at times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...