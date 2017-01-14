Free Pennsylvania Auto Show Tickets for blood donation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is offering free tickets to the Pennsylvania Auto Show if you donate blood at one of their upcoming three drives.

All blood types are needed and you must show a form of identification before donating.

The first drive is Sunday, January 15 at the Vitamin Shoppe at Paxton Towne Center on 5125 Jonestown Road from noon until 3 p.m. Donors will receive two free admission vouchers to Harrisburg Comedy Zone Show and two free vouchers to the PA Auto Show, plus a shirt.

The other two drives are being held on Friday, January 20. The first will be held inside the Commissioner’s Hearing Room, 599 Eisenhower Blvd. Harrisburg. It runs from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and again from noon to 3 p.m. Donors will get two vouchers to the PA Auto Show and two vouchers to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone show and a free shirt.

The second drive, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be held at Susquehanna Township’s Municipal Building. Donors receive two free tickets to the PA Auto Show and a free shirt.

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank says patients use between 275-300 units of blood or blood products each day area hospital. They say one pint of blood can save three lives. http://www.cpbb.org/.

