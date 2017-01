WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- Police say a vehicle hit a cement culvert in front of Koppy’s Propane Thursday afternoon, flipping over and catching fire.

The driver, 25-year-old Tylor Graver was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire according to authorities.

He was transported to the Harrisburg Hospital for his injuries.

