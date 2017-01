HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – There are plenty of cool animals to check out at ZooAmerica in Hershey.

The fun family local getaway is offering a free community weekend Jan. 21 and 22.

You can visit the hundred of animals representing dozens of North American species.

ZooAmerica naturalists also walkabout with some of the zoo’s residents offering an opportunity for you to get a closer look and learn more about the animals in their care.

For more details visit http://www.zooamerica.com/programs_events/.

