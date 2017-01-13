Woman arrested for phone threats to Pennsylvania Lottery

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a Philadelphia woman who made repeated death threats and harassed employees at the Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters.

Towanda Shields, 46, is accused of making obscene and violent threats during 53 calls to the Lottery since April.

Lower Swatara Township police say Shields was frustrated because she never won anything from playing scratch-off tickets. She told lottery employees she had searched for them online, knew where they lived, and had hired someone to hurt their family members. She also said someone would die at the store where she bought tickets.

Shields was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia and jailed in Dauphin County. She was charged earlier this month with three counts of terroristic threats, 25 counts of harassment, and 25 counts of stalking.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

