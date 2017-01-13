With new hires, younger Harrisburg Police Department emerges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten new police officers are hitting the streets in Harrisburg and another 11 were promoted Friday.

With retirements over the last few years, that means the department is getting younger.

Family and friends of the 21 officers gathered at the Forum in the Capitol Complex Friday morning. City leaders said the men and women they were there to support represent the future of the city.

“My hat goes off to them,” police Chief Thomas Carter told the crowd, “because every day they’re out there grinding, day in, day out, day in, day out.”

Twenty-one men and women were hired or promoted.

“One lieutenant, we have four sergeants, six corporals, and 10 new officers that will be joining the force,” Capt. Deric Moody said.

“That makes 47 new officers that we’ve sworn in in just over three years,” added Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

That’s close to a third of the total police force turned over in just a few short years, he said, and new, young cops mean change.

“We’re also able to have our command staff, Chief Carter and the others, put their stamp on these officers, train them properly, have everyone embrace a true community policing model,” Papenfuse said.

But not enough of the veterans are staying. There’s been an officer shortage in recent years that will continue at least in part, Carter said, and not just because of retirements.

“We have other agencies actively recruiting from Harrisburg City police,” he said, “because they know if they get an already-trained Harrisburg officer, that they’re getting a top-of-the-line product.”

Plus, he added, those other agencies pay more. But that’s not stopping city leaders from hoping this changing police force will help usher in a new era.

“That’s a good thing for a city that is rebuilding,” Papenfuse said. “It’s a good thing for a city that is also growing younger and changing.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...