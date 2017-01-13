Trump plan to donate foreign hotel profits can’t be checked

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s a public relations win for the president-elect: Donald Trump’s company says it will donate profits from any foreign governments that use his hotels. In practice, however, experts say the public may never know if any money changes hands.

Several experts panned the idea as an unenforceable PR move.

The donations pledge only includes his hotels, meaning golf courses and other properties are exempt. The policy appears to apply only to “foreign governments,” – a narrow description that seems to overlook governments that use a third-party vendor to do business with Trump. It does not apply to domestic interests, including companies that may have regulatory business before the government, or domestic lobbyists.

Steven Carvell, a Cornell University School of Hotel Administration professor, said it’s not impossible – but is challenging and unusual – to try to calculate “profit” on an individual room or venue rental. Typically, that’s assessed monthly or quarterly and for an entire category – such as the rooms or food and beverage department – within a property.

Some ethics attorneys have argued that some of his international work and foreign government guests at his hotels will put him in violation of a clause in the Constitution that prohibits presidents from accepting gifts and payments from foreign governments without congressional approval.

Trump’s lawyer argues that fair-value exchanges, such as leasing venue space at a hotel, do not violate the clause.

