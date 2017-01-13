Restaurant Report: Old strawberries, rodent droppings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found multiple violations at three local restaurants this week.

IHOP on Queen Street in York was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Old strawberries should have been thrown out but were not, food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, and there was an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and debris.

Aangan Classic Indian and Nepalese Cuisine on Walnut Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance for the fourth time in four months, this time with 15 violations. The inspection report says the facility does not have the correct food safety certification. Items requiring refrigeration were sitting at room temperature, utensils were being stored in an unclean area, and the rodent droppings were “too numerous to count.”

New 2nd Wok on North Second Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food is not being date marked. There was an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris, and encrusted grease. Plus, cutting boards were not being cleaned between use with raw food and ready to eat food; this has potential to make people really sick.

Establishments with no violations include Joe’s Original Pizza in Enola, Four54 Grill in Lancaster, and Ted’s Deli in Lancaster.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

