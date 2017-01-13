Police to hold press conference on burned body case

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, West Manchester Township Police are scheduled to hold a press conference to provide an update on the case of a burned body found last week in York County.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Last Thursday, police found the body of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus of Philadelphia near Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road.

An autopsy showed DeJesus died of multiple gunshot wounds likely before his body was set on fire. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

So far, no suspects or motives have been identified.

