Police release pic of pizza shop robber

parma_pizza

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police hope the public can give them some leads in the robbery of a Lancaster County restaurant.

East Hempfield Township police on Friday released a surveillance photo of the man who robbed the Parma Pizza and Pizza and Grille in the Hempfield Shopping Center.

The man demanded cash from the register Wednesday night, then took off with the tip jar when the clerk refused to open the drawer.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103.

