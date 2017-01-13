Navy, Daybreak win Pa. Farm Show cooking challenge

One of the most popular events at the Pa. Farm Show did not disappoint once again.

The Army vs. Navy cooking challenge pitted Navy Chef Patrick Parigi against Army Chef Jose Garcia. Each team was given two sous chefs. Team Navy was assisted by Ali Lanyon and James Crummel of Daybreak.

The teams were given a bag with fresh, local ingredients. They were given 30 minutes to turn the ingredients into a gourmet meal. They had to use every ingredient that was provided.

This year’s meal consisted of local apples, potatoes, veal, flank steak, pasta, mushrooms and various herbs.

At the end, the judges awarded the blue ribbon to Team Navy!

