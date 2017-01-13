Mushroom Farmers of PA: The Blue Ribbon Burger (and much more!)

By Published:
011317mushrooms

Mushroom farms have been growing mushrooms in southeastern Pennsylvania for more than 120 years. Pennsylvania leads the country in mushroom growing. The 68 mushroom farms in the state produced 63 percent of all U.S. white mushrooms, valued at $554.4 million. PA mushroom farms are family owned and operated, some for as many as four generations. Farms use both conventional and organic agricultural practices and vary in size.

With us today in the kitchen is Gale Ferranto along with many unique and delicious recipes all constructed with PA mushrooms!

You can learn more online or visit them at the farm show this weekend to try each recipe.

