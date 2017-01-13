Light snow possible tomorrow

Last night’s front brought a line of gusty showers to the region and today will bring colder air into the Commonwealth behind it. Expect a breezy day with plenty of sunshine to start, followed by increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s today with rapidly falling temperatures tonight. The cold temperatures tonight (in the 20s) will set the stage for a some light snow tomorrow.

Expect temperatures to hover right around 32 degrees tomorrow afternoon. This will allow some light snow to develop as a low tracks just south of Pennsylvania. Some light snow could start during the mid morning hours in some southern and western areas, like Franklin County. Most places will see a period of light snow tomorrow afternoon and evening with sleet mixing in at times. Many areas will be lucky to see one inch of snow from this storm but southern tier counties stand the best chance at accumulation. Any light precipitation will end by the early evening setting the region up for a nicer and dry Sunday. Temperatures then warm by next week and rain returns.

