Lancaster man gets up to 16 years on burglary, stolen gun charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who stole four guns during a burglary spree last year has been sentenced to 7 to 16 years in prison.

In court Friday, Judge Dennis Reinaker called Joshua Torres-Gonzalez “part of the problem” with gun violence in Lancaster.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen stressed that Torres-Gonzalez stole four guns, three of which are unaccounted for, during the April 2016 spree in Lancaster city and Manor and West Lampeter townships.

“Where did these guns you stole end up? Are you going to be sorry for the victims that these guns kill?” Judge Reinaker asked Torres-Gonzalez in court.

Torres-Gonzalez apologized, saying that his behavior was due to his heroin addiction.

Torres-Gonzalez, who has been jailed since May, pleaded guilty in November to burglarizing homes in West Lampeter and Manor townships and entering parked vehicles in Lancaster city. In one case, he stole a victim’s Volkswagen, authorities said.

Judge Reinaker also ordered Torres-Gonzalez to pay $20,362 in restitution to victims in the case.

