In Your Community: Helipad, road work discussed at Susquehanna Township Commissioners meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Jan. 12, ABC27 attended the Susquehanna Township’s Commissioners meeting and here are some highlights:

There was a public hearing about changing an ordinance to allow a helipad in the township. The owner of Penn Credit, Donald Donagher, Jr., a helicopter pilot, wants to be able to land his helicopter at his new future office in the township. There were those who spoke in support and against the proposal. The board of commissioners has 90 days to make a decision.

Susquehanna Township is upgrading its website to make it easier to navigate. The revamped site will be mobile friendly and eventually will allow people to pay taxes and more online. The upgrade costs $24,500.

There are concerns about the road work on 6th Street. Neighbors and businesses have complained about the lack of notice and detour signs. Construction is finished for now, but restarts on Jan. 23 and goes into the first week of February. The township has advised the work crew to make changes so this upcoming round of work.

