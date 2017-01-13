Friday Night State High School Basketball Scores

basketball

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Abington Heights 56, West Scranton 24

Abraham Lincoln 65, West Philadelphia 63

Academy of the New Church 40, Abington Friends 28

Aliquippa 59, Ellwood City 56

Allderdice 53, Pittsburgh Obama 48

Allentown Allen 70, Allentown Central Catholic 53

Archbishop Carroll 50, LaSalle 45

Archbishop Ryan 57, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 33

Archbishop Wood 62, Bonner-Prendergast 44

Armstrong 65, Franklin Regional 44

Avonworth 60, Brentwood 45

Baldwin 61, Canon-McMillan 58

Bangor 65, Palisades 23

Beaver Falls 71, Hopewell 58

Belle Vernon 71, Uniontown 61

Berks Catholic 48, Wyomissing 38

Berks Christian 58, Dayspring Christian 29

Berlin-Brothersvalley 59, Windber 32

Bermudian Springs 44, Fairfield 41

Bethlehem Catholic 58, Bethlehem Freedom 46

Bethlehem Liberty 63, Pocono Mountain East 56

Bishop Canevin 80, Laurel 67

Bishop Carroll 64, St. Joseph’s Catholic 42

Blue Ridge 58, Susquehanna 46

Boiling Springs 57, Big Spring 55

Brookville 61, Bradford 46

Burrell 48, Shady Side Academy 45

Butler 65, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53

California 64, Bentworth 50

Cambridge Springs 69, Maplewood 30

Cameron County 67, Northern Potter 38

Camp Hill 52, East Pennsboro 45

Camp Hill Trinity 66, Steelton-Highspire 65

Central Bucks East 40, North Penn 38

Central Bucks West 54, William Tennent 45

Central Columbia 52, Warrior Run 43

Central Martinsburg 74, Huntingdon 68, OT

Central Valley 57, Ambridge 45

Chambersburg 66, Mifflin County 22

Charleroi 68, South Side 51

Cheltenham 53, Upper Dublin 44

Chestnut Ridge 68, Bedford 55

Church Farm School 50, Christopher Dock 32

Clairton 73, Avella 32

Clarion-Limestone 89, Karns City 69

Clearfield 75, Philipsburg-Osceola 28

Cochranton 62, Saegertown 30

Columbia 71, Pequea Valley 52

Commodore Perry 62, Vision Quest 49

Conestoga Valley 64, Penn Manor 56

Connellsville 71, Bethel Park 60

Conrad Weiser 79, Hamburg 44

Cornell 83, Pittsburgh Holy Family 47

Corry 65, General McLane 63

Coudersport 62, Galeton 19

Crestwood 54, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 35

Curwensville 70, Harmony 45

Dallastown Area 55, Central York 46

Danville 60, Montoursville 49

Del-Valley Charter 77, Benjamin Franklin 43

Delaware Valley 57, Wallenpaupack 38

Delone 75, Hanover 54

Dover 52, West York 48

Dubois 70, Warren 63, OT

Dunmore 60, Lackawanna Trail 27

East Allegheny 67, Apollo-Ridge 24

Easton 59, Nazareth Area 47

Eden Christian 62, Imani Christian Academy 61

Eisenhower 57, Union City 36

Elizabeth Forward 69, Keystone Oaks 68

Elizabethtown 38, Ephrata 34

Elk County Catholic 56, St. Marys 40

Elk Lake 50, Montrose 46

Emmaus 58, East Stroudsburg South 34

Erie McDowell 53, Erie Central Tech 34

Erie Strong Vincent 77, Conneaut Area 40

Everett 70, Tussey Mountain 60

Exeter 71, Daniel Boone 63

Faith Christian Academy 70, Phil-Montgomery Christian 51

Farrell 46, Sharon 40

Father Judge 55, Philadelphia West Catholic 52

Fels 71, Edison 41

Ferndale 71, Salisbury-Elk Lick 21

Fox Chapel 84, Greater Latrobe 82

Frazier 70, Carmichaels 63

Friends Central 79, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43

Gateway 48, Greensburg Salem 35

George Jr. Republic 59, Oil City 38

Germantown Friends 70, Franklin Towne Charter 38

Girard 45, North East 29

Governor Mifflin 67, Muhlenberg 49

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Summit Academy 62

Greenville 50, Lakeview 35

Grove City 73, Franklin 58

Halifax 61, East Juniata 47

Hampton 67, Knoch 60

Harbor Creek 48, Fort Leboeuf 27

Haverford School 84, Springside Chestnut Hill 54

Hempfield Area 64, Penn-Trafford 51

Hickory 49, Slippery Rock 42

Hollidaysburg 59, Punxsutawney 49

Holy Ghost Prep 57, Bristol 38

Hughesville 59, South Williamsport 34

Indiana 73, Mount Pleasant 43

Iroquois 62, Youngsville 46

Jeannette 76, Riverview 46

Juniata 58, Line Mountain 25

Kennard-Dale 41, Gettysburg 38

Kennedy Catholic 106, Jamestown 48

Keystone 58, North Clarion 51

Kiski Area 66, Highlands 59

Kutztown 55, Antietam 53

Lancaster Country Day 68, Susquenita 38

Laurel Highlands 78, Ringgold 58

Lebanon 60, Cedar Crest 41

Ligonier Valley 70, Marion Center 37

Lincoln Park Charter 85, Elwood City Riverside 74

Littlestown 52, Biglerville 43

Lower Dauphin 50, Red Land 29

Lower Moreland 55, MaST Charter 42

Malvern Phelps 87, Solebury 50

McGuffey 45, South Fayette 43

McKeesport 82, Albert Gallatin 48

Mercer 70, Sharpsville 38

Mercersburg Academy 69, Pennington, N.J. 62

Mercyhurst Prep 66, Conneaut, Ohio 45

Methacton 68, Phoenixville 58

Meyersdale 59, Portage Area 47

Mid Valley 52, Riverside 41

Midd-West 49, Jersey Shore 44

Mifflinburg 75, Loyalsock 67

Millersburg 60, Greenwood 43

Mohawk 62, New Brighton 54

Monessen 97, Geibel Catholic 29

Moniteau 65, Cranberry 41

Moon 69, West Allegheny 52

Moravian Academy 60, Palmerton 54

Mount Lebanon 60, Peters Township 59

Mount Union 74, Claysburg-Kimmel 55

Mountain View 48, Forest City 23

Muncy 66, Montgomery 37

Neshannock 72, Northgate 46

Neumann 74, Bucktail 29

New Castle 62, Beaver Area 51

North Allegheny 36, Seneca Valley 34

North Pocono 50, Western Wayne 17

Northeastern 63, Red Lion 40

Northern Bedford 50, Southern Huntingdon 39

Northumberland Christian 58, Juniata Mennonite 17

Notre Dame-Green Pond 65, Pen Argyl 25

Old Forge 62, Carbondale 47

Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo 49

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 66, Sto-Rox 48

Palmyra 55, Mechanicsburg 41

Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 50

Philadelphia Northeast 63, Tacony Academy 62

Pine-Richland 65, North Hills 63

Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Carlynton 33

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Upper Moreland 49

Port Allegany 55, Austin 35

Quaker Valley 78, Blackhawk 72

Ridgway 54, Johnsonburg 45

Rockwood 47, Conemaugh Valley 44

Rocky Grove 78, West Middlesex 58

Salem Christian 54, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 39

Saltsburg 89, Purchase Line 62

Schuylkill Valley 54, Oley Valley 47

Scranton 66, Honesdale 54

Scranton Holy Cross 60, Lakeland 28

Scranton Prep 63, Valley View 37

Seneca 63, Titusville 50

Sewickley Academy 79, Shenango 35

Shade 67, North Star 29

Shalom Christian 35, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 32

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 70, Conemaugh Township 43

Sheffield 39, Smethport 35

Shippensburg 58, Northern York 43

Souderton 53, Central Bucks South 40

South Park 62, Waynesburg Central 52

Southern Fulton 72, Fannett-Metal 38

Southmoreland 77, Yough 26

Spring Grove 65, South Western 54

St. Joseph’s Prep 51, Lansdale Catholic 43

State College 67, Central Dauphin East 55

Strawberry Mansion 67, Masterman 62

Stroudsburg 65, Northampton 56

Sullivan County 50, Columbia-Montour 25

Susquehannock 47, York Suburban 38

Trinity 73, West Mifflin 45

Turkeyfoot Valley 53, Blacklick 51

Twin Valley 62, Fleetwood 54

Tyrone 56, Penns Valley 38

Union 62, Forest Area 46

Unionville 39, Avon Grove 37

United 65, Northern Cambria 62

Valley 47, Deer Lakes 40

Venango 49, Redbank Valley 46

Vincentian Academy 89, Quigley Catholic 57

Washington 82, Bethlehem Center 23

Waynesboro 61, James Buchanan 46

West Shamokin 63, Homer-Center 54

Westinghouse 66, Brashear 45

Whitehall 77, Pocono Mountain West 72

Wilmington 60, Reynolds 46

Winchester Thurston 62, Propel Andrew Street 61

Wissahickon 69, Quakertown 47

Wyoming Valley West 77, Pittston Area 69

York 73, New Oxford 55

York Catholic 93, York County Tech 57

Erie Cathedral Prep Classic

Westerville S., Ohio 82, Erie Cathedral Prep 54

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 57, Academy of the New Church 13

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 59, Clarion 41

Archbishop Wood 59, Conwell Egan 10

Armstrong 45, Plum 42

Athens 53, Towanda 21

Audenried 67, Bartram 11

Bangor 46, Palisades 36

Bellwood-Antis 80, Glendale 57

Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bethlehem Freedom 29

Bishop Carroll 55, Central Cambria 32

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Penn Cambria 37

Blacklick 56, Turkeyfoot Valley 32

Blairsville 69, Northern Cambria 39

Bloomsburg 49, Montgomery 18

Brookville 50, Bradford 48, OT

Camp Hill 42, East Pennsboro 38

Carrick 52, Perry Traditional Academy 28

Cedar Crest 59, Elizabethtown 33

Central Bucks West 42, William Tennent 23

Central Dauphin 47, Carlisle 39

Central Martinsburg 55, Huntingdon 37

Claysburg-Kimmel 65, Mount Union 60

Clearfield 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 55

Collegium Charter School 53, Phil-Montgomery Christian 23

Columbia 71, Pequea Valley 59

Conestoga Valley 50, Penn Manor 38

Cumberland Valley 55, Harrisburg 30

Dallastown Area 43, Central York 42

Dayspring Christian 46, Berks Christian 16

Delone 75, Hanover 36

Donegal 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 36

Donegal 67, Lebanon 36

Eastern York 59, Northeastern 21

Easton 42, Nazareth Area 35

Emmaus 64, East Stroudsburg South 21

Ephrata 47, Manheim Central 41

Episcopal Academy 40, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 26

Erie McDowell 47, Corry 23

Ferndale 41, Salisbury-Elk Lick 33

Fleetwood 46, Schuylkill Valley 27

Fox Chapel 65, Greater Latrobe 60

Franklin Towne Charter 55, Philadelphia Science Leadership 32

Freire Charter 48, High School of the Future 31

Germantown Friends 41, Perkiomen School 22

Hallahan 61, Archbishop Ryan 27

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Cedar Cliff 40

Harrisburg Christian 48, Mount Calvary 37

Hempfield Area 38, Penn-Trafford 33

Imhotep Charter 64, Bodine 24

Indiana 62, Laurel Highlands 26

Juniata Valley 69, Williamsburg 38

Kane Area 48, Dubois Central Catholic 38

Karns City 83, Clarion-Limestone 25

Kennard-Dale 45, Gettysburg 44

Kensington 31, Mariana Bracetti 12

Kings Christian, Md. 40, Morrisville 34

Kutztown 55, Antietam 49

Lampeter-Strasburg 49, Cocalico 47

Lancaster McCaskey 67, Hempfield 62

Lebanon Catholic 48, Annville-Cleona 26

Littlestown 57, Biglerville 19

Lower Dauphin 25, Red Land 15

Manheim Township 44, Warwick 39

Marian Catholic 57, Tri-Valley 15

Maritime Academy 55, Swenson 12

Martin Luther King 46, Parkway West 30

Mastery Charter South 48, South Philadelphia 35

Meadowbrook Christian 45, Walnut Street Christian 6

Mechanicsburg 36, Palmyra 32

Mifflin County 56, Chambersburg 43

Minersville 61, Shenandoah Valley 26

Moniteau 55, Cranberry 36

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, Friends Central 31

Moravian Academy 40, Palmerton 27

Mount Pleasant 52, South Park 49

New Covenant Christian 45, Veritas Academy 29

New Oxford 64, York 41

North Clarion 65, Keystone 47

North Penn 43, Central Bucks East 29

North Penn-Mansfield 57, Wyalusing Valley 51

Northampton 55, Stroudsburg 33

Northeast Bradford 49, Cowanesque Valley 45

Northern Bedford 57, Chestnut Ridge 47

Northern Lebanon 51, ELCO 22

Northumberland Christian 47, Juniata Mennonite 21

Notre Dame-Green Pond 65, Pen Argyl 24

Nueva Esperanza 38, Penn Treaty 19

Olney Charter 67, Mastbaum 29

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 49, Fort Cherry 33

Palumbo 45, Philadelphia Central 37

Parkland 65, East Stroudsburg North 21

Parkway Center City 59, Benjamin Franklin 52

Parkway Northwest 27, West Philadelphia 25

Paul Robeson 47, Roxborough 41

Penn Charter 49, Agnes Irwin 21

Philadelphia Academy Charter 47, Philadelphia MC&S 24

Philadelphia George Washington 47, Rush 35

Philadelphia Northeast 40, Gratz 25

Phoenixville 48, Sun Valley 39

Pittsburgh Obama 56, Allderdice 32

Portage Area 53, Berlin-Brothersvalley 49

Pottsville 48, North Schuylkill 40

Punxsutawney 62, Redbank Valley 35

Radnor 45, Delco Christian 24

Ridgway 61, Sheffield 13

Salem Christian 61, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 11

Sayre Area 52, Canton 21

Shade 55, United 50

Shady Side Academy 36, Deer Lakes 28

Shippensburg 53, Northern York 35

Solanco 57, Garden Spot 43

Somerset 37, Greater Johnstown 30

South Western 41, Spring Grove 36

Southern Lehigh 44, Northwestern Lehigh 33

Springside Chestnut Hill 45, Notre Dame 35

St. Hubert’s 50, Cristo Rey 14

Susquehannock 38, York Suburban 25

Tamaqua 65, Jim Thorpe 57

Titusville 48, Union City 25

Tyrone 64, Penns Valley 45

Union 52, Forest Area 34

Upper Dublin 48, Cheltenham 30

Waynesboro 52, James Buchanan 34

Wellsboro 59, Troy 44

West Branch 46, Moshannon Valley 28

West Perry 30, Milton Hershey 17

West Shore 47, Lancaster Mennonite 28

West York 46, Dover 38

Westtown 50, St. Andrew’s, Del. 8

Whitehall 43, Pocono Mountain West 37

Williamson 44, North Penn/Liberty 32

Wilson 38, Saucon Valley 25

Winchester Thurston 68, Ellis School 23

Wissahickon 36, Quakertown 35

 

