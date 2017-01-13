Friday Night State High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Abington Heights 56, West Scranton 24
Abraham Lincoln 65, West Philadelphia 63
Academy of the New Church 40, Abington Friends 28
Aliquippa 59, Ellwood City 56
Allderdice 53, Pittsburgh Obama 48
Allentown Allen 70, Allentown Central Catholic 53
Archbishop Carroll 50, LaSalle 45
Archbishop Ryan 57, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 33
Archbishop Wood 62, Bonner-Prendergast 44
Armstrong 65, Franklin Regional 44
Avonworth 60, Brentwood 45
Baldwin 61, Canon-McMillan 58
Bangor 65, Palisades 23
Beaver Falls 71, Hopewell 58
Belle Vernon 71, Uniontown 61
Berks Catholic 48, Wyomissing 38
Berks Christian 58, Dayspring Christian 29
Berlin-Brothersvalley 59, Windber 32
Bermudian Springs 44, Fairfield 41
Bethlehem Catholic 58, Bethlehem Freedom 46
Bethlehem Liberty 63, Pocono Mountain East 56
Bishop Canevin 80, Laurel 67
Bishop Carroll 64, St. Joseph’s Catholic 42
Blue Ridge 58, Susquehanna 46
Boiling Springs 57, Big Spring 55
Brookville 61, Bradford 46
Burrell 48, Shady Side Academy 45
Butler 65, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53
California 64, Bentworth 50
Cambridge Springs 69, Maplewood 30
Cameron County 67, Northern Potter 38
Camp Hill 52, East Pennsboro 45
Camp Hill Trinity 66, Steelton-Highspire 65
Central Bucks East 40, North Penn 38
Central Bucks West 54, William Tennent 45
Central Columbia 52, Warrior Run 43
Central Martinsburg 74, Huntingdon 68, OT
Central Valley 57, Ambridge 45
Chambersburg 66, Mifflin County 22
Charleroi 68, South Side 51
Cheltenham 53, Upper Dublin 44
Chestnut Ridge 68, Bedford 55
Church Farm School 50, Christopher Dock 32
Clairton 73, Avella 32
Clarion-Limestone 89, Karns City 69
Clearfield 75, Philipsburg-Osceola 28
Cochranton 62, Saegertown 30
Columbia 71, Pequea Valley 52
Commodore Perry 62, Vision Quest 49
Conestoga Valley 64, Penn Manor 56
Connellsville 71, Bethel Park 60
Conrad Weiser 79, Hamburg 44
Cornell 83, Pittsburgh Holy Family 47
Corry 65, General McLane 63
Coudersport 62, Galeton 19
Crestwood 54, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 35
Curwensville 70, Harmony 45
Dallastown Area 55, Central York 46
Danville 60, Montoursville 49
Del-Valley Charter 77, Benjamin Franklin 43
Delaware Valley 57, Wallenpaupack 38
Delone 75, Hanover 54
Dover 52, West York 48
Dubois 70, Warren 63, OT
Dunmore 60, Lackawanna Trail 27
East Allegheny 67, Apollo-Ridge 24
Easton 59, Nazareth Area 47
Eden Christian 62, Imani Christian Academy 61
Eisenhower 57, Union City 36
Elizabeth Forward 69, Keystone Oaks 68
Elizabethtown 38, Ephrata 34
Elk County Catholic 56, St. Marys 40
Elk Lake 50, Montrose 46
Emmaus 58, East Stroudsburg South 34
Erie McDowell 53, Erie Central Tech 34
Erie Strong Vincent 77, Conneaut Area 40
Everett 70, Tussey Mountain 60
Exeter 71, Daniel Boone 63
Faith Christian Academy 70, Phil-Montgomery Christian 51
Farrell 46, Sharon 40
Father Judge 55, Philadelphia West Catholic 52
Fels 71, Edison 41
Ferndale 71, Salisbury-Elk Lick 21
Fox Chapel 84, Greater Latrobe 82
Frazier 70, Carmichaels 63
Friends Central 79, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43
Gateway 48, Greensburg Salem 35
George Jr. Republic 59, Oil City 38
Germantown Friends 70, Franklin Towne Charter 38
Girard 45, North East 29
Governor Mifflin 67, Muhlenberg 49
Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Summit Academy 62
Greenville 50, Lakeview 35
Grove City 73, Franklin 58
Halifax 61, East Juniata 47
Hampton 67, Knoch 60
Harbor Creek 48, Fort Leboeuf 27
Haverford School 84, Springside Chestnut Hill 54
Hempfield Area 64, Penn-Trafford 51
Hickory 49, Slippery Rock 42
Hollidaysburg 59, Punxsutawney 49
Holy Ghost Prep 57, Bristol 38
Hughesville 59, South Williamsport 34
Indiana 73, Mount Pleasant 43
Iroquois 62, Youngsville 46
Jeannette 76, Riverview 46
Juniata 58, Line Mountain 25
Kennard-Dale 41, Gettysburg 38
Kennedy Catholic 106, Jamestown 48
Keystone 58, North Clarion 51
Kiski Area 66, Highlands 59
Kutztown 55, Antietam 53
Lancaster Country Day 68, Susquenita 38
Laurel Highlands 78, Ringgold 58
Lebanon 60, Cedar Crest 41
Ligonier Valley 70, Marion Center 37
Lincoln Park Charter 85, Elwood City Riverside 74
Littlestown 52, Biglerville 43
Lower Dauphin 50, Red Land 29
Lower Moreland 55, MaST Charter 42
Malvern Phelps 87, Solebury 50
McGuffey 45, South Fayette 43
McKeesport 82, Albert Gallatin 48
Mercer 70, Sharpsville 38
Mercersburg Academy 69, Pennington, N.J. 62
Mercyhurst Prep 66, Conneaut, Ohio 45
Methacton 68, Phoenixville 58
Meyersdale 59, Portage Area 47
Mid Valley 52, Riverside 41
Midd-West 49, Jersey Shore 44
Mifflinburg 75, Loyalsock 67
Millersburg 60, Greenwood 43
Mohawk 62, New Brighton 54
Monessen 97, Geibel Catholic 29
Moniteau 65, Cranberry 41
Moon 69, West Allegheny 52
Moravian Academy 60, Palmerton 54
Mount Lebanon 60, Peters Township 59
Mount Union 74, Claysburg-Kimmel 55
Mountain View 48, Forest City 23
Muncy 66, Montgomery 37
Neshannock 72, Northgate 46
Neumann 74, Bucktail 29
New Castle 62, Beaver Area 51
North Allegheny 36, Seneca Valley 34
North Pocono 50, Western Wayne 17
Northeastern 63, Red Lion 40
Northern Bedford 50, Southern Huntingdon 39
Northumberland Christian 58, Juniata Mennonite 17
Notre Dame-Green Pond 65, Pen Argyl 25
Old Forge 62, Carbondale 47
Otto-Eldred 57, Oswayo 49
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 66, Sto-Rox 48
Palmyra 55, Mechanicsburg 41
Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 50
Philadelphia Northeast 63, Tacony Academy 62
Pine-Richland 65, North Hills 63
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Carlynton 33
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Upper Moreland 49
Port Allegany 55, Austin 35
Quaker Valley 78, Blackhawk 72
Ridgway 54, Johnsonburg 45
Rockwood 47, Conemaugh Valley 44
Rocky Grove 78, West Middlesex 58
Salem Christian 54, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 39
Saltsburg 89, Purchase Line 62
Schuylkill Valley 54, Oley Valley 47
Scranton 66, Honesdale 54
Scranton Holy Cross 60, Lakeland 28
Scranton Prep 63, Valley View 37
Seneca 63, Titusville 50
Sewickley Academy 79, Shenango 35
Shade 67, North Star 29
Shalom Christian 35, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 32
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 70, Conemaugh Township 43
Sheffield 39, Smethport 35
Shippensburg 58, Northern York 43
Souderton 53, Central Bucks South 40
South Park 62, Waynesburg Central 52
Southern Fulton 72, Fannett-Metal 38
Southmoreland 77, Yough 26
Spring Grove 65, South Western 54
St. Joseph’s Prep 51, Lansdale Catholic 43
State College 67, Central Dauphin East 55
Strawberry Mansion 67, Masterman 62
Stroudsburg 65, Northampton 56
Sullivan County 50, Columbia-Montour 25
Susquehannock 47, York Suburban 38
Trinity 73, West Mifflin 45
Turkeyfoot Valley 53, Blacklick 51
Twin Valley 62, Fleetwood 54
Tyrone 56, Penns Valley 38
Union 62, Forest Area 46
Unionville 39, Avon Grove 37
United 65, Northern Cambria 62
Valley 47, Deer Lakes 40
Venango 49, Redbank Valley 46
Vincentian Academy 89, Quigley Catholic 57
Washington 82, Bethlehem Center 23
Waynesboro 61, James Buchanan 46
West Shamokin 63, Homer-Center 54
Westinghouse 66, Brashear 45
Whitehall 77, Pocono Mountain West 72
Wilmington 60, Reynolds 46
Winchester Thurston 62, Propel Andrew Street 61
Wissahickon 69, Quakertown 47
Wyoming Valley West 77, Pittston Area 69
York 73, New Oxford 55
York Catholic 93, York County Tech 57
Erie Cathedral Prep Classic
Westerville S., Ohio 82, Erie Cathedral Prep 54
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 57, Academy of the New Church 13
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 59, Clarion 41
Archbishop Wood 59, Conwell Egan 10
Armstrong 45, Plum 42
Athens 53, Towanda 21
Audenried 67, Bartram 11
Bangor 46, Palisades 36
Bellwood-Antis 80, Glendale 57
Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bethlehem Freedom 29
Bishop Carroll 55, Central Cambria 32
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Penn Cambria 37
Blacklick 56, Turkeyfoot Valley 32
Blairsville 69, Northern Cambria 39
Bloomsburg 49, Montgomery 18
Brookville 50, Bradford 48, OT
Camp Hill 42, East Pennsboro 38
Carrick 52, Perry Traditional Academy 28
Cedar Crest 59, Elizabethtown 33
Central Bucks West 42, William Tennent 23
Central Dauphin 47, Carlisle 39
Central Martinsburg 55, Huntingdon 37
Claysburg-Kimmel 65, Mount Union 60
Clearfield 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 55
Collegium Charter School 53, Phil-Montgomery Christian 23
Columbia 71, Pequea Valley 59
Conestoga Valley 50, Penn Manor 38
Cumberland Valley 55, Harrisburg 30
Dallastown Area 43, Central York 42
Dayspring Christian 46, Berks Christian 16
Delone 75, Hanover 36
Donegal 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 36
Donegal 67, Lebanon 36
Eastern York 59, Northeastern 21
Easton 42, Nazareth Area 35
Emmaus 64, East Stroudsburg South 21
Ephrata 47, Manheim Central 41
Episcopal Academy 40, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 26
Erie McDowell 47, Corry 23
Ferndale 41, Salisbury-Elk Lick 33
Fleetwood 46, Schuylkill Valley 27
Fox Chapel 65, Greater Latrobe 60
Franklin Towne Charter 55, Philadelphia Science Leadership 32
Freire Charter 48, High School of the Future 31
Germantown Friends 41, Perkiomen School 22
Hallahan 61, Archbishop Ryan 27
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Cedar Cliff 40
Harrisburg Christian 48, Mount Calvary 37
Hempfield Area 38, Penn-Trafford 33
Imhotep Charter 64, Bodine 24
Indiana 62, Laurel Highlands 26
Juniata Valley 69, Williamsburg 38
Kane Area 48, Dubois Central Catholic 38
Karns City 83, Clarion-Limestone 25
Kennard-Dale 45, Gettysburg 44
Kensington 31, Mariana Bracetti 12
Kings Christian, Md. 40, Morrisville 34
Kutztown 55, Antietam 49
Lampeter-Strasburg 49, Cocalico 47
Lancaster McCaskey 67, Hempfield 62
Lebanon Catholic 48, Annville-Cleona 26
Littlestown 57, Biglerville 19
Lower Dauphin 25, Red Land 15
Manheim Township 44, Warwick 39
Marian Catholic 57, Tri-Valley 15
Maritime Academy 55, Swenson 12
Martin Luther King 46, Parkway West 30
Mastery Charter South 48, South Philadelphia 35
Meadowbrook Christian 45, Walnut Street Christian 6
Mechanicsburg 36, Palmyra 32
Mifflin County 56, Chambersburg 43
Minersville 61, Shenandoah Valley 26
Moniteau 55, Cranberry 36
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, Friends Central 31
Moravian Academy 40, Palmerton 27
Mount Pleasant 52, South Park 49
New Covenant Christian 45, Veritas Academy 29
New Oxford 64, York 41
North Clarion 65, Keystone 47
North Penn 43, Central Bucks East 29
North Penn-Mansfield 57, Wyalusing Valley 51
Northampton 55, Stroudsburg 33
Northeast Bradford 49, Cowanesque Valley 45
Northern Bedford 57, Chestnut Ridge 47
Northern Lebanon 51, ELCO 22
Northumberland Christian 47, Juniata Mennonite 21
Notre Dame-Green Pond 65, Pen Argyl 24
Nueva Esperanza 38, Penn Treaty 19
Olney Charter 67, Mastbaum 29
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 49, Fort Cherry 33
Palumbo 45, Philadelphia Central 37
Parkland 65, East Stroudsburg North 21
Parkway Center City 59, Benjamin Franklin 52
Parkway Northwest 27, West Philadelphia 25
Paul Robeson 47, Roxborough 41
Penn Charter 49, Agnes Irwin 21
Philadelphia Academy Charter 47, Philadelphia MC&S 24
Philadelphia George Washington 47, Rush 35
Philadelphia Northeast 40, Gratz 25
Phoenixville 48, Sun Valley 39
Pittsburgh Obama 56, Allderdice 32
Portage Area 53, Berlin-Brothersvalley 49
Pottsville 48, North Schuylkill 40
Punxsutawney 62, Redbank Valley 35
Radnor 45, Delco Christian 24
Ridgway 61, Sheffield 13
Salem Christian 61, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 11
Sayre Area 52, Canton 21
Shade 55, United 50
Shady Side Academy 36, Deer Lakes 28
Shippensburg 53, Northern York 35
Solanco 57, Garden Spot 43
Somerset 37, Greater Johnstown 30
South Western 41, Spring Grove 36
Southern Lehigh 44, Northwestern Lehigh 33
Springside Chestnut Hill 45, Notre Dame 35
St. Hubert’s 50, Cristo Rey 14
Susquehannock 38, York Suburban 25
Tamaqua 65, Jim Thorpe 57
Titusville 48, Union City 25
Tyrone 64, Penns Valley 45
Union 52, Forest Area 34
Upper Dublin 48, Cheltenham 30
Waynesboro 52, James Buchanan 34
Wellsboro 59, Troy 44
West Branch 46, Moshannon Valley 28
West Perry 30, Milton Hershey 17
West Shore 47, Lancaster Mennonite 28
West York 46, Dover 38
Westtown 50, St. Andrew’s, Del. 8
Whitehall 43, Pocono Mountain West 37
Williamson 44, North Penn/Liberty 32
Wilson 38, Saucon Valley 25
Winchester Thurston 68, Ellis School 23
Wissahickon 36, Quakertown 35