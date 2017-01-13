Free Pennsylvania Auto Show tickets with blood donation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is offering incentives to get you to roll up your sleeve and donate blood.

Blood drives will be held in many locations throughout the month. Donors will receive two free admission tickets to the Pennsylvania Auto Show and a free shirt.

All blood types are needed, but a form of identification is required to donate.

There is also a community blood drive Sunday, Jan. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vitamin Shoppe at Paxton Towne Center, 5125 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg. Donors receive two free admission vouchers to a Harrisburg Comedy Zone Show and two free admission vouchers to the Pennsylvania Auto Show and a shirt.

There are two blood drives on Friday, Jan. 20. The first is at Swatara Township Police Department, in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room, 599 Eisenhower Blvd., Harrisburg. It runs from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. and noon to 3 pm.

The second drive that day will be held at the Susquehanna Township Municipal Building,1900 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, in the lower level Susquehanna room from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, patients in local hospitals use between 275 to 300 units of blood and blood products. One pint of blood can save three lives.

For more information, call 1-800-771-0059.

