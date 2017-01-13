Former ‘most wanted’ sentenced for 2013 murder in York

kareem_todd

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man once considered among Pennsylvania State Police’s most wanted criminals will spend up to 47 years in prison for a fatal shooting in York more than three years ago.

Kareem Lamar Todd, 27, of Philadelphia, was sentenced Friday in York County Court to 23.5 to 47 years, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in November to third-degree murder and a firearms offense.

Todd shot and killed 26-year-old Jazz Beady in the 600 block of West Princess Street during a drug dispute in September 2013.

He was arrested for the crime in February 2015.

