MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a fatal incident on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, there was a hit and run involving a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes around Exit 57, the exit for Mechanicsburg and PA 114.

Breaking: Hit and run on 81 Northbound in Cumberland County. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/GvByHO77gT — Perrise Thomas ABC27 (@Perrise_Thomas) January 13, 2017

As of now, several agencies are still on scene and traffic has been reduced to one lane. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/4HoDN1GhSH — Perrise Thomas ABC27 (@Perrise_Thomas) January 13, 2017

We've been told a person was killed in the hit and run. Working to gather more info. @abc27News — Perrise Thomas ABC27 (@Perrise_Thomas) January 13, 2017

We're several miles back, trying to get on 81 north and this is what traffic looks like at the moment. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/DBmwHfK8TD — Perrise Thomas ABC27 (@Perrise_Thomas) January 13, 2017

There are significant delays in the northbound lanes. Around 7:30 a.m., the average speed of I-81 from Carlisle to Mechanicsburg was 11 mph. Drivers should avoid the interstate if possible.

