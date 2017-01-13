Driver found guilty in fatal crash with train

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Mechanicsburg man who was high on marijuana when he drove into the path of a freight train in Newberry Township, killing a New Cumberland woman and injuring her 2-year-old daughter, has been found guilty at his trial.

Akim Jones-Williams, 28, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, was convicted Friday in York County Court on felony counts of vehicular homicide while DUI, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle, according to court records.

He was also found guilty of four misdemeanor counts including endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

Jones-Williams on July 5, 2014 drove onto the railroad tracks at Slonnekers Landing, a private access road with no crossing gate or flashing lights. His SUV was struck on the passenger side by a Norfolk Southern train, killing Jones-Williams’s girlfriend, Cori Sisti. It was her 23rd birthday.

Jones-Williams and Sisti’s 2-year-old daughter were flown to a hospital.

Blood tests showed Jones-Williams was under the influence of marijuana. Authorities said he told a witness he drove 18 miles to the crossing “high as a kite” without any problems.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

