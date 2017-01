Every Friday we like to unwind by hanging out with some of the adorable, adoptable pets from around the area. Today, we were joined by the Humane Society of Lebanon Co. with Squeakers and Rascal, two cats that have some very unique personalities!

You can adopt either of these cats or many other animals in need online at lebanonhumane.org.

