Congress to complete first step to repealing health law

Associated Press Staff Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. A federal judge has ruled that the Obama administration is unconstitutionally spending federal money to fund the president's health care law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is on the cusp of completing the first – and by far the easiest – step toward gutting President Barack Obama’s divisive health care law.

Friday’s vote in the House would adopt a House-Senate measure to make it easier for a subsequent “Obamacare” repeal bill to advance through the Senate without the threat of a Democratic filibuster.

The legislation doesn’t need to be signed by the president and wouldn’t actually change a word of the hotly contested health care law.

But its passage is crucial if Republicans controlling Congress are to keep their longstanding promise to scuttle the law, which has delivered health coverage to about 20 million people but is saddled with problems such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.

