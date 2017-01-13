Big change for some federal courts in PA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The federal appeals court in Philadelphia will soon begin posting video recordings of oral arguments on the court’s website.

Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday the posting of video in cases of significant interest will make the judicial process more accessible and contribute to the civics education of the public.

The 9th U.S. Circuit, headquartered in San Francisco, is the only other federal appeals court currently posting videos of oral arguments.

Lawyers in each case will be asked to recommend whether they think a video should be made public. The final decision will rest with the judges.

The court expects to post videos by the day after arguments are heard.

The 3rd Circuit considers appeals from federal courts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and federal agencies.

