As state prepares to close two prisons, SCI Camp Hill readies for more inmates

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A thousand beds sit empty at the Camp Hill state prison, but not for long.

A media horde got a rare opportunity to tromp through vacant cell blocks Friday, looky-loos checking out an inmate’s living conditions – minus the actual inmates.

But come July, a thousand additional inmates will call the place home after the state decides which two of its prisons will close. That announcement is expected later this month.

There are roughly 49,000 people behind bars in 26 state prisons, which is 103 percent of occupational capacity.

“We are never under occupational capacity,” said Bill Nicklow, the director of population management for the Department of Corrections.

He says DOC sets the number and safety will not be compromised.

“We can go beyond that operational capacity. Even when we close facilities, we’re not gonna be at our highest operational capacity that we’ve been historically.”

Camp Hill currently has 2,400 inmates, well below capacity.

Superintendent Laurel Harry insists she’s not worried about a thousand new offenders headed her way in the next six months.

“We’ve operated at that capacity before,” Harry said. “Just as recently as a year ago we were at 3,500.”

I spoke with Cumberland County District Attorney Dave Freed, who has a few concerns. He wonders how it will affect his budget. Every time an inmate at Camp Hill is involved in an altercation or commits a crime like assaulting a guard, that prisoner must be transported and tried in Cumberland County Court in Carlisle. That costs resources, time and money, Freed said.

Freed also grew up in Camp Hill. He remembers those dark days in October 1989 when there was a brutal riot largely caused by an overcrowded Camp Hill prison.

Tabb Bickell also remembers. “I saw a lot of bad incidents during that,” said Bickell Friday.

The Lebanon native was a young correctional officer inside the walls when the riot broke out. He was assaulted and taken hostage. But he didn’t quit. He’s now a regional deputy secretary for the Department of Corrections and oversees the Camp Hill Prison.

He fears the toll that closing two prisons will take.

“It’s a hardship on our staff and I always worry about staff,” Bickell said. “And it’s some hardship on inmates. What’s gonna happen to them?”

But Bickell is not at all worried about public safety. He said the combustible ingredients that exploded into the 1989 riots no longer exist. He says security, training and standards have all improved significantly. Though Camp Hill will be getting a thousand more inmates, it will not be significantly overcrowded in his view.

Bickell says the bottom line is the bottom line. The cash-strapped state is allergic to raising taxes and therefore must cut costs. It costs $41,000 a year to incarcerate one inmate.

“I don’t think we have a choice,” Bickell said. “It’s a decision that has to be made. A tough decision, but a decision that has to be made.”

The Wolf administration announced Friday that the prison population decreased by 850 inmates in 2015, the largest drop in 40 years. DOC officials say the decrease is due in part to changes in sentencing guidelines and an emphasis on placing offenders in treatment programs rather than prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...