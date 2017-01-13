In a super competitive class, Nissan has upped its game with improvements to the Rogue for 2017.

Our review vehicle is the mid-equipped SV model with all-wheel-drive. Base rogues are front drive. The SV is a good value with lots of upgrades like heated mirrors and roof rails.

Inside is where the Rogue is most impressive. It’s roomier than some others in the class. The comfortable driver’s seat includes a power lumbar, and both front seats are heated. Overall, the driving position is very good, and fit and finish are excellent. The lower left switch panel reveals a heated steering wheel, electronic safety aids, and even lockable differentials for all-wheel-drive; unusual in the class. Navigation is part of a $1,400 premium package that includes voice recognition and mobile apps.

Row two is just as roomy as the front. Row three seats are an option. The SV includes a power rear hatch. Cargo space is very good and adjustable, carpet covered, multi-level panels give lots of flexibility in configuring the load.

Under the hood is where the Rogue needs some help. 170 horsepower from the 2.5 liter four is sluggish when coupled with a continuously variable automatic. Other than being sluggish, the Rogue handles well and is quiet once up to speed.

So for the 2017 Nissan Rogue SV all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to lots of room, good cargo space, and good value; thumbs down to being underpowered.

I averaged about 27 miles per gallon. The as-tested sticker is $29,095.

