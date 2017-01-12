What do Midstate shelters do during warmer weather?

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Mark Shafer knew he needed a change eight months ago, which is why he decided to stay at the Lebanon Rescue Mission.

Shafer said he doesn’t regret his decision to stay at the shelter.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s taught me a lot of discipline, structure. The teachers here are great.”

When the weather isn’t cold, like it was on Thursday, the Lebanon Rescue Mission is looking to help people like Mark.

“The majority of what we do is to serve men who are trying to escape a life of brokenness,” said Bill Litman, director of the Men’s Ministry program.

Litman said shelter currently is helping more than 30 men in a year-long recovery program.

“We’re structured as a learn to work to live program,” he said.

The program the Lebanon Rescue Mission uses is faith-based and still expects structure.

Litman said those who live in the shelter are responsible for taking care of it.

“The guys all make their beds and they take a lot of pride in what belongings they do have,” Litman said.

Residents are expected to maintain jobs and are given an education.

Litman said it’s all proof they’re more than a cold shelter.

“We are not interested in what we can get from anybody,” he said. “We are interested in what we can share with people so they can step into a new life.”

The Lebanon Rescue Mission also serves a community meal prepared by residents every Sunday.

