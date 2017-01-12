Suspect in York shooting arrested in Brooklyn

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a shooting last month in York has been arrested in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Ashanti Rideout, 42, was taken into custody Thursday morning after members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force received a tip that he was staying a home in Brooklyn.

On December 10, police responded to a shooting at the Pandora’s Box nightclub on East Market Street in York. Officers arrived to the scene and foun a man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Video surveillance and witnesses helped police identify the shooter as Rideout.

Rideout has been turned over to the New York Police Department and awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

He faces charges of criminal attempt homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

