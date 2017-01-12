Should home addresses of public employees be public information?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you are registered to vote, your home address is public and there’s very little you can do about it.

That’s the point right-to-know “frequent flyer” Simon Campbell makes whenever someone expresses shock that he believes the addresses of public employees should be public records.

“Testing the boundaries”

Campbell’s crusade started when he filed a right-to-know request for teacher addresses so he could send them a political mailing. Several years and one long court battle later, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled public employees’ addresses are protected by a right to “informational privacy.”

So, Campbell filed another right-to-know request to, in his words, “test the boundaries of this new decision.”

Campbell was able to get the city, state and ZIP code information for private citizens who filed appeals with the Office of Open Records. However, he was not able to get any address information for employees of the Office of Open Records.

“That is hypocritical,” Campbell said. “It’s a double standard. It’s not acceptable.”

Why would you want addresses to be public, anyway?

“My mother used to have an expression,” Campbell’s attorney and right-to-know expert Craig Staudenmaier said. “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

“It’s the overall impact it has on Pennsylvania citizens to access their government, to know what their government’s doing,” Staudenmaier added. “And decisions like this weaken that ability.”

Staudenmaier and Campbell are worried about a double standard making a private citizen’s personal information more accessible than a government employee’s personal information. However, their argument that all public employee addresses should be public information makes many feel uneasy.

“I can appreciate people being nervous about, ‘Why’s my home address out there?'” Staudenmaier said, “but there’s two realities you have to understand.”

Staudenmaier argues that addresses are already public through property and voting records. That’s how ABC27 was quickly and easily able to obtain the address of every registered voter in Pennsylvania.

“And it has to be public because otherwise you couldn’t buy and sell real estate, you couldn’t assess taxes,” Staudenmaier said. He added that journalists may need the addresses of public employees to verify people are meeting residency requirements or to confirm that they have the correct person when reporting on a story.

Staudenmaier and Campbell argue that a document is either a public record it’s not. So if addresses are now private under the Right-to-Know Law, does that mean they’ll eventually be private across the board? How does that affect real estate and tax records? They believe this is all a slippery slope leading to other limitations in the name of “informational privacy,” making it harder to hold the government accountable.

“It’s like that game Jenga when you pull the block out,” Staudenmaier said, “and every block you pull out weakens it, and eventually it collapses.”

Protecting privacy

Office of Open Records Executive Director Erik Arneson has a different point of view.

“Well, first of all, it’s absurd to call it a double standard because the two requests were for entirely different sets of records,” Arneson said about Campbell’s right-to-know requests for addresses.

Arneson says a public agency releasing its employee’s addresses is very different than releasing private citizens’ information from public documents like appeals. He says if any of the employees had filed right-to-know appeals as private citizens, their city, state, and ZIP code information would have been released along with everyone else’s.

“I can’t go to ABC27 and say ‘Where does Dennis Owens live?'” Arneson said. “So the court has said here, you can’t go to the employer and say where does so and so live?”

“If he owns a house and it’s in his name, they can go look that up,” Arneson added, pointing out that public employees’ address information is available in other capacities.

In areas like salaries, public employees do give up more privacy than those in the private sector. However, Arneson says working for the government does not mean others have a right to all your personal information. Medical information and social security numbers, for example, have been considered private from the start.

Arneson says he’s not concerned about a slippery slope in this case because addresses are already kept private in select areas outside the Right-to-Know Law, such as when court records protect witnesses of crimes.

Furthermore, Arneson believes the court decision is specific enough to avoid bigger transparency issues. He points to a balancing test the court mentioned to weigh whether public employees’ addresses should be public: namely, does the public interest outweigh the need for privacy?

Staudenmaier and Campbell say they’re uneasy about the balancing test because part of the accessibility of the Right-to-Know Law is not being required to state a reason for the request. Arneson argues the balancing test does not take away that protection.

“I think the Right-to-Know Law in Pennsylvania is strong,” Arneson said. “It gives citizens the tools they need to hold public officials accountable, but it also balances everybody’s privacy rights that we all care about.”

Common ground

There’s at least one idea on which Arneson, Staudenmaier, and Campbell can all agree. In order for government accountability, privacy, and even democracy itself to work, the public needs to be invested.

“There’s always going to be a tension between an individual’s interest in maintaining their privacy and the interest in the Right-to-Know Law in making sure that government actions are visible to the public,” Arneson said.

“It’s important for people to understand,” Staudenmaier said. “Even though they may not think it impacts their lives every day, it really does.”

