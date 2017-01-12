Shippensburg woman runs 1000+ miles “4 Brantley”

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After Kim Yonish had children, she started running.

“You kinda need time to yourself and running really just became like my social life,” she explains.

Since she started more than 10 years ago, she has run 10 marathons, competing in seven to eight races every year.

But what started as her “me time” became a way to help others when Kim became a buddy in the “I Run 4 Michael” Facebook group.

“I Run 4 Michael is a group that is set up to build relationships and support between families that have kids with special needs and athletes,” she says.

While it can take months to be paired up, Kim was quick to connect with her buddy, Brantley, a 4-year-old from Iowa.

“Even though they are halfway across the U.S., his family constantly reminds me how to find the good,” Kim says.

Kim communicates with Brantley through his family. Brantley has polymicrogyria or PMG, a genetic disorder that causes him to have sleep apnea, seizures, developmental and speech delays. Despite the inability to talk to Kim, he inspires her every day.

“I look at the pictures, I look at the videos and this boy is just smiling and has that infectious way about him. No matter where he is, if he’s at the children’s hospital in therapy or when he’s sick or at home or on the sheep farm with his dad. He just loves life,” she says.

As his buddy, Kim cheers for Brantley throughout his life’s journey. The two families have become close, despite being several states away. In 2016, Kim set out to bring them closer together with her New Year’s Resolution. She wanted to run the distance from her home to his.

So she started a calendar, aiming to run 1065 miles in 2016. To do so, Kim would have to average three miles a day.

“I was worried when I set the goal at the beginning of the year… With a busy life, kids, and other commitments that I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Kim says, “I joked that I would be up New Year’s Eve running 30 miles on the treadmill to get to him.”

But with the help of family and friends, she was able to check off her final mile. She ran the track at Shippensburg High School with those who had supported her entire journey and finished the trip to Brantley with a few days of 2016 to spare and a new goal already in mind.

In 2017, Kim says the goal is to meet Brantley and his family in person.

For more information on I Run 4 Michael, click here.

