Shippensburg man charged with sexual assault

WHTM Staff Published:
lambert

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Shippensburg man on charges of sexual assault.

Michael Lambert is accused of forcing a woman to engage in sexual acts with him on January 11.

In an interview with police, Michael first denied any sexual contact but then admitted to it, saying it was consensual.

Lambert’s charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault.

He is in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s