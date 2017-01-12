Shippensburg man charged with sexual assault

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Shippensburg man on charges of sexual assault.

Michael Lambert is accused of forcing a woman to engage in sexual acts with him on January 11.

In an interview with police, Michael first denied any sexual contact but then admitted to it, saying it was consensual.

Lambert’s charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault.

He is in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...