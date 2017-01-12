Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The man scheduled to be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s next attorney general next week is naming his choices for people to hold top jobs in his administration.

Democrat Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the people who will lead the criminal, civil and public protections divisions.

Jennifer Selber will head up criminal matters. She’s a veteran of the Philadelphia district attorney’s office and has been leading its homicide unit.

Jonathan Scott Goldman, most recently with the Blank Rome law firm, will run the civil division.

The new head of public protection will be Sara Manzano-Diaz, an administrator in the U.S. General Services Administration.

Shapiro is turning to Bill Kelly, the police chief and emergency management coordinator in the Philadelphia suburb of Abington Township, to oversee the agency’s more than 250 agents.

