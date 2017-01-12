Record warmth possible today

Rainfall moved in last night as projected with much warmer temperatures overnight this time around. There is no threat of ice this morning as the rain comes to an end. There will be plenty of clouds today with a few stray showers at times, especially this evening. Highs will be quite mild, reaching into the lower 60s. The record high for this date was set in 1890 at 60 degrees. Some places could easily break it with the warm air from the south and a few peeks of sunshine. Another brief round of rain is possible with a trailing cold front this evening, however rainfall amounts will be much lighter. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds with temperatures dipping back into the lower 40s.

A big, sprawling area of high pressure arrives by the end of Friday over the Great Lakes and the Northeast. We will be on the southern edge of this big area of colder air. Since we are on the southern edge of this high pressure system we never tap into the really cold Arctic air. However, it will be cold enough to support some light snow starting Saturday morning and continuing through the daylight hours. The snow could mix with sleet at times, especially along the southern tier. While the timing and specifics will continue to be worked out over the next two days, this doesn’t look like much precipitation again. Probably no more than an inch or two of snow can be counted on for Saturday at this point. Stay tuned!

