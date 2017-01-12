Prosecutor to drop all but 2 minor charges for Joey Porter

JOE MANDAK, Associated Press Published: Updated:
This photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after he was arrested Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Porter was charged early Monday, Jan. 9, with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)
This photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after he was arrested Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Porter was charged early Monday, Jan. 9, with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The district attorney says he’ll drop all but the two least serious charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after reviewing video of his alleged altercation with a bar bouncer and a city police officer.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says the video evidence supports only summary citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges of aggravated assault involving the officer and a simple assault charge for Porter’s actions with the bouncer, and all other charges will be dropped.

Porter was arrested and briefly jailed hours after the Steelers’ opening round playoff win against the Miami Dolphins.

Porter’s attorney says he expects to make a statement later Thursday.

A Steelers spokesman did not immediately comment on the announcement, or whether it means Porter will no longer be on leave from the team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s