President’s farewell gets 500K retweets

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama’s tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account.

Obama tweeted from the POTUS account Tuesday night:

As of midday Wednesday, the message had been retweeted more than 500,000 times. Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio says that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court’s June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.

The POTUS account has more than 13 million followers. Obama’s personal BarackObama account has more than 80 million followers.

