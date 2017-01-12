Police seek help to ID suspect in Fairview Township thefts

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in Fairview Township are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man. They said he used a stolen debit card at stores in Shiloh and York.

Fairview Township police have been investigating more than two dozen thefts from unlocked vehicles in late December and early January. Thefts have been reported on Woodburne Road, the Fairview Park development, and on Old Quaker Road.

Losses to victims have ranged from a couple dollars to over a thousand dollars in personal property, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the thefts is asked to call Fairview police at 717-901-5267.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...