Police: Midstate man armed with homemade explosives was angry with propane company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lower Swatara Township issued a warrant Thursday for a Dauphin County man accused of making explosive devices and threatening to use them.

Police got the tip Wednesday from 69-year-old Arthur Clark’s grown grandson and tracked the man down walking along Fulling Mill Road about two miles from his house.

Patrol cars swarmed the area around the TE Connectivity building, shutting down access to the street while they approached Clark.

In 48 years living next door to that building, the worst Ray Davis had seen was someone trying to break into his truck.

“And I thought, well, that’s bad enough,” Davis said. “But now here’s something like this.”

He saw police outside his door Wednesday and thought they were responding to a wreck. His daughter called later.

“She said, ‘Oh, Dad. They were out there with bombs right on the other side of your house,'” Davis recalled.

“This is a very unusual type of call for just about any local municipality,” Lower Swatara Township Director of Public Safety Frank Williamson said.

Police issued a warrant for Clark Thursday, charging him with threat to use a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and making terroristic threats.

Clark’s grandson told police he may have made an explosive device and walked off.

“When you hear that you automatically start freaking out,” Missy Brown, who also lives on Fulling Mill Road and saw the commotion Wednesday, said. “You’re like, what’s going to happen?”

Brown watched the Pennsylvania State Police bomb squad head down her closed-off road.

“We were just standing outside watching everything. They were turning everybody around, making them go other ways,” Brown said.

Police say Clark was upset with a propane company for not refilling his tanks, so he loaded up pill bottles with black powder and fuses.

“This was not a suicide bomber,” Williamson said. “This was not an IED vest. They were some small homemade devices made by an angry gentleman.”

Officers tracked him down an hour and a half later more than two miles away from his house. They took him in for a mental health evaluation and he’ll face charges when released.

State police are investigating whether or not he would have even able to set off any of the devices.

