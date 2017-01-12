Pennsylvania hunter’s trophy buck sets new record

By Published:
deer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania hunter has set a new state record for a nontypical white-tailed deer taken in archery season.

Eric Carns shot a 26-point buck that officially scored 228 6/8 when measured Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Game Commission headquarters in Harrisburg. The rack scored third-largest in all state categories, including rifle.

“I’m still shocked that I shot something this size, this big,” Carns told television station WTAJ. “It’s just unbelievable. It still seems like a dream.”

Carns, of Huntingdon County, said he was hunting on family property in Clearfield County last November when his father kicked up the deer. As the big buck ran toward him, he said he made a split-second decision and released his arrow at 20 yards.

“I shot a 10-point last year and got it mounted. It was 20 inches wide,” he told WTAJ. “This year’s just makes it look small.”

Information from: WTAJ-TV, www.wearecentralpa.com/

