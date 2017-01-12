Pennsylvania ends polygraph testing of state police recruits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police is no longer subjecting recruits to lie-detector tests, saying the agency has lost good job applicants because the tests added time to the hiring process.

The state police said Thursday its review of why some applicants were taking other jobs found the polygraphs contributed to the problem by causing unnecessary delays.

The decision was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which says the troopers’ union is criticizing the decision. The union argues that the tests help ensure hires have the highest personal integrity.

Trooper recruits are interviewed, their backgrounds are checked and they are subjected to written, physical, medical and psychological tests.

The Inquirer says most law enforcement agencies use lie detector tests, although exceptions include the New York City Police and New Jersey State Police.

